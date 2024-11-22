Companies call for a “reliable framework”

Progress had been made with the new and revised draft resolutions of the Azerbaijani Presidency. The road to the goal was rocky, as there were still many open points in the drafts. The main sticking point for the negotiators from the almost 200 signatory states is the proposal to increase the annual payments for climate change mitigation and adaptation to 250 billion US dollars (equivalent to 240 billion euros) from 2026 to 2035. This is well below the 1.3 trillion US dollars per year that poorer countries want.