Battle for the wrestling crown
“The double championship title would be great”
The Inzing wrestlers have to make up eleven points in Wals on Saturday (19:30) to celebrate the second Bundesliga championship title in their history - and Lukas Gastl could crown his week. The 28-year-old has already been able to call himself the carpentry champion for two days.
Lukas Gastl has officially been able to call himself a champion since Thursday. The 28-year-old was awarded the master carpentry certificate, while his girlfriend Maria was awarded the title of confectioner. "Luggi" has also already been a champion athlete: in 2022, he was instrumental in RSC Inzing's first Bundesliga triumph. Gastl surprised arch-rivals Wals by losing a lot of weight and competing in the up to 77 kilogram class.
"That would have been too short notice. I'll leave that to the younger ones. I didn't have that much time to train because of my master's examination. But I feel good," said the master carpenter, who is currently setting up his own business. "Double champion, that would be nice," he said. He did well in the first round, but lost to Simon Marchl.
Belief in a sensation
The team lost 24:35 in Telfs last week. But the Inzinger still hope to win their second title. "I still see a chance," says chairman Klaus Draxl, who firmly believes in a second coup against the record champions from Salzburg. "We're always strong in Wals. Even if eleven points is a lot, we've dropped points in a few fights."
Score right away
Coach Thomas Krug knows exactly how it can work: "We have to catch them off guard and then win the close fights. We can't afford any lapses." It could play into the Tyroleans' hands that this time it starts with Greco-Roman. "If we score properly right away, they might get nervous." In any case, there will be plenty of support: around 100 fans are traveling to Wals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.