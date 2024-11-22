Not in Austria!
Automotive supplier Bosch cuts 3500 jobs worldwide
The German automotive supplier Bosch plans to cut up to 5550 additional jobs in the coming years due to weak demand. However, the Austrian subsidiary is not affected by the job cuts for the time being.
In the Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division alone, 3,500 jobs are to be cut worldwide by the end of 2027, the company announced on Friday. Around half of these will be at locations in Germany. The economic situation in this division is even more tense than it was a few months ago.
Personnel and structural adjustments necessary
In addition, the division has significantly more staff than it needs. Further personnel and structural adjustments are therefore necessary to ensure competitiveness. Bosch will work with employee representatives to make the measures as socially responsible as possible.
Shorter working hours at company headquarters
The company has already cut several thousand jobs in recent months. Nevertheless, the Group fears that it will miss its annual targets. On Thursday, the company announced that it would be reducing the working hours of employees at its headquarters. As of March 1, 2025, 450 employees at several German locations will only work 35 hours per week.
No job cuts in Austria
The Bosch Group employs more than 3,200 associates in Austria. "Bosch in Austria is excluded from the personnel adjustment plans announced today in Germany," Bosch Group Austria said in response to an APA inquiry.
