ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos
Which Upper Austrians will negotiate in Vienna
The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have nominated government politicians, members of parliament and the President of the Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming government negotiations in Upper Austria. There will also be an unpleasant encounter.
The fleet of official limousines of Upper Austria's top politicians will often be on the road between Linz and Vienna in the coming weeks: Because it is not only important representatives of our federal state - such as former provincial councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, club chairman August Wöginger or Claudia Plakolm - who are part of the negotiations on a black-red-pink federal government. Many others have also taken a seat on the coalition express.
Three pink people from Upper Austria on board in Vienna
On Monday, Provincial Councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger will travel to Vienna to negotiate the topic of agriculture with Minister Norbert Totschnig for the ÖVP. There she will sit opposite Karin Doppelbauer from Upper Austria, who is on the team for the Neos party. Felix Eypeltauer and Markus Hofer from the Upper Austrian Left Party are also set to take part in various other groups.
One day later, the official car of ÖVP state party secretary Florian Hiegelsberger rolls up. He negotiated with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Vienna ÖVP Chairman Karl Mahrer in the Asylum and Migration Group. State Councillor Christian Dörfel has his first assignment on Wednesday. The constitutional lawyer sits with his party colleague and lawyer Klaus Fürlinger in the Justice, Constitution and Rule of Law Group. Also present from the ÖVP: Mayor Johann Singer (Housing), State Councillor Markus Achleitner, President of the Chamber of Commerce Doris Hummer, State Councillor for Health Christine Haberlander, Member of Parliament Laurenz Pöttinger and Minister Susanne Raab.
ÖVP politicians called for her resignation in 2019
Still head of the SPÖ Michael Lindner sends his interim successor Alois Stöger, the Steyr city leader Markus Vogl, trade unionist Reinhold Binder and culture councillor Katrin Auer from Steyr into the race. SPÖ negotiator Sabine Schatz will have an unpleasant encounter during the negotiations. In the Integration Group, she will be sitting opposite Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who advised her to resign in 2019. At the time, she launched an attack against LH Thomas Stelzer, whom she placed in the right corner because of his visit to the Burschenbundball. However, when it comes to putting together a coalition, that will probably be forgotten...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
