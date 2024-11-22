Deaths in cycling
“We were on the moon, then it can’t be”
The bosses of the national cycling tours from Austria, Germany and Switzerland have jointly considered ideas for more safety in cycling. GPS tracking plays a central role in this, as the tragedy surrounding Muriel Furrer at this year's World Cycling Championships has shown.
"We flew to the moon a good 55 years ago. So it can't be that we can't immediately notice the disappearance of a rider. That's why we see GPS tracking as the order of the day, so that we can keep track of all professional cyclists during races in the future," explained Oliver Senn, organizer of the Tour de Suisse in the talk format "Windschatten".
Senn discussed the topic of safety in cycling with his colleagues Fabian Wegmann, Sports Director of the Tour of Germany, and Thomas Pupp, Director of the Tour of Austria. The trio agree that the introduction of nationwide GPS tracking is necessary. The fatal accident involving Muriel Furrer at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich is tragic proof of this. The young Swiss woman also died because the exact location of the accident remained unclear for a long time.
Wegmann, Senn and Pupp made it clear that they would introduce GPS tracking at the respective tours even without the UCI if necessary. The trackers could be attached to the athletes' bodies.
Marking danger spots
The organizers also identified the marking of danger spots on the route as another important point. Here, too, there is a tragic, current occasion. During this year's Tour of Austria, the Norwegian Andre Drege died after an accident on a descent.
"Information pours in over the radio, which is often not understood by the sports directors and ultimately by the professional cyclists due to language barriers. That's why we're working on a system to visually display danger spots in real time. This also works with images that are played ten minutes before the ride," says Senn, explaining a solution that is currently being developed. It is to be hoped that this will put an end to the tragedies.
