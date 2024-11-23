Wachau can breathe a sigh of relief
Traffic flow across the Danube is guaranteed
During the urgently needed renovation of the Danube bridge in Mautern (Lower Austria), there will now be a replacement crossing after all. And without the controversial commuter ferry.
For observers, it is a retreat from retreat - but the bottom line is that the solution now presented is a blessing for the region. This refers to the Danube bridge in Mautern near Krems. The dilapidated structure needs to be renovated, the supporting structure partially removed and rebuilt. It is obvious that this requires the important river crossing to be closed. Originally, a replacement bridge was promised during the work. Until this was canceled in the summer for cost reasons - the "Krone" reported.
Resistance to the total closure
The outcry was huge! Innkeepers feared for their guests, schoolchildren and students as well as commuters for their daily commute to Krems. Farmers and winegrowers would also have had to put up with long detours and drivers behind them long delays. But now everything is different again. As Transport Minister Udo Landbauer has now confirmed, the timetable for the renovation has been drawn up.
The region needs and wants an efficient bridge that can handle traffic efficiently. We are doing everything we can to make this a reality.
Udo Landbauer, als FPÖ-Landesvize für das Verkehrsressort zuständig
The replacement bridge is an important pillar of this. "Constructive talks are currently underway with the Federal Monuments Office about the exact design of the new bridge. After all, it should also last 130 years and longer," says the Freedom Party member. To achieve this, however, the protected structure must be adapted, for example the width of the roadway is no longer up to date. The height above the water must also be changed if the navigation law is to be complied with.
High running costs
The old bridge is constantly being maintained, with corrosion protection etc. costing around 400,000 euros a year. As a result, the bridge can be opened to traffic next year. Nevertheless, the bridge will have to last at least a little longer, as the planned start of construction in 2026 initially relates to the temporary bridge. After its completion, the old crossing will be closed from 2027. The renovation will take three years, but traffic - like the Danube - can flow unhindered . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.