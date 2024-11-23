Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wachau can breathe a sigh of relief

Traffic flow across the Danube is guaranteed

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 06:00

During the urgently needed renovation of the Danube bridge in Mautern (Lower Austria), there will now be a replacement crossing after all. And without the controversial commuter ferry.

0 Kommentare

For observers, it is a retreat from retreat - but the bottom line is that the solution now presented is a blessing for the region. This refers to the Danube bridge in Mautern near Krems. The dilapidated structure needs to be renovated, the supporting structure partially removed and rebuilt. It is obvious that this requires the important river crossing to be closed. Originally, a replacement bridge was promised during the work. Until this was canceled in the summer for cost reasons - the "Krone" reported.

Resistance to the total closure
The outcry was huge! Innkeepers feared for their guests, schoolchildren and students as well as commuters for their daily commute to Krems. Farmers and winegrowers would also have had to put up with long detours and drivers behind them long delays. But now everything is different again. As Transport Minister Udo Landbauer has now confirmed, the timetable for the renovation has been drawn up.

Zitat Icon

The region needs and wants an efficient bridge that can handle traffic efficiently. We are doing everything we can to make this a reality.

Udo Landbauer, als FPÖ-Landesvize für das Verkehrsressort zuständig

The replacement bridge is an important pillar of this. "Constructive talks are currently underway with the Federal Monuments Office about the exact design of the new bridge. After all, it should also last 130 years and longer," says the Freedom Party member. To achieve this, however, the protected structure must be adapted, for example the width of the roadway is no longer up to date. The height above the water must also be changed if the navigation law is to be complied with.

High running costs
The old bridge is constantly being maintained, with corrosion protection etc. costing around 400,000 euros a year. As a result, the bridge can be opened to traffic next year. Nevertheless, the bridge will have to last at least a little longer, as the planned start of construction in 2026 initially relates to the temporary bridge. After its completion, the old crossing will be closed from 2027. The renovation will take three years, but traffic - like the Danube - can flow unhindered . . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf