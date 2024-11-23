Traffic flow across the Danube is guaranteed

The replacement bridge is an important pillar of this. "Constructive talks are currently underway with the Federal Monuments Office about the exact design of the new bridge. After all, it should also last 130 years and longer," says the Freedom Party member. To achieve this, however, the protected structure must be adapted, for example the width of the roadway is no longer up to date. The height above the water must also be changed if the navigation law is to be complied with.