"Development is critical"
Concern at Schönbrunn: baby giraffe not gaining weight
After a baby giraffe died at Schönbrunn Zoo in 2023, there is now renewed concern about the recently born offspring of the reticulated giraffe. The young animal is not gaining weight.
Although the mother giraffe is caring for her offspring, the development of the young animal, which was born just a week ago, is causing the zoo's managers headaches. "The little one also drinks regularly from her. However, the mother's milk does not seem to be enough to cover the cub's needs," the zoo informed via Facebook.
"Fighting for its survival"
The baby giraffe has not gained any weight so far, and attempts are now being made to feed it with substitute milk: "However, the young animal has not yet accepted the alternative milk source because it is used to drinking from its mother. We are doing our best and fighting for its survival," says the zoo.
The zoo is also in contact with other zoos that keep giraffes: "The situation is very emotionally challenging for all of us. Nevertheless, we wanted to inform you about the critical development."
Giraffe offspring died in 2023
The last time the reticulated giraffes at Vienna Zoo had offspring was in July 2023, but the baby died after just a few weeks. As a pathological examination had shown at the time, the young animal was suffering from a bacterial infection. It was already very weak at birth, the zoo announced at the time. Now there are once again fears for the offspring in the giraffe house.
