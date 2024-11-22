Tops and flops
TÜV report: These are the most (un)reliable cars
German and Japanese cars perform best in the main car inspection (HU, equivalent to the Austrian "Pickerl"). However, numerous models of German brands are also represented among the giants with defects.
The overall winner of the current report is the Honda Jazz small car; only 2.4 percent failed the inspectors with significant defects. The five-door model also leads the age category of two to three-year-old vehicles, with the VW Golf Sportsvan, Audi Q2, Porsche 911 and Mitsubishi ASX in the other top spots. Bringing up the rear is Tesla's Model 3 with a defect rate of 14.2 percent.
The Porsche 911 performed best among four to five-year-olds, with a defect rate of 3.1 percent. Also good: VW Golf Sportsvan, VW T-Roc, Audi Q2 and Mercedes B-Class. The Model 3 from Tesla is once again the giant of defects with 19.7 percent. But the VW Sharan, BMW 5 Series/6 Series and BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are also among the worst performers.
The defect rate increases significantly from the third general inspection onwards. Except for the Porsche 911, which with 3.1 percent is also at the top of the list for six to seven-year-olds. But even the second-placed VW T-Roc comes in at 6 percent. The top 5 is completed by the Mazda CX-3, Suzuki SX4 and Mercedes B-Class. At the end of the field this time is the Dacia Dokker with 26.5 percent. The two previously conspicuous BMW models are also back at the bottom of the list.
The Porsche 911 is also the best performer among eight to nine-year-old cars, with a defect rate of 4 percent. The VW Golf Sportsvan, Mazda2, Suzuki Vitara and Mercedes B-Class are also at the top of the list. At the bottom of the ranking are four Dacia models, with the Dokker scoring the worst at 30.9 percent.
The Porsche is also in the lead among ten to eleven-year-olds (5.6 percent defects). The Mercedes A-Class, B-Class, VW Touareg and Audi A3 complete the field. At the other end is the Dacia Logan with 39.6 percent
Among the twelve to thirteen-year-olds, the 911 is again the lone leader, this time with 7.9 percent. Number two is the Mitsubishi ASX with 19.6 percent, followed by the Sportsvan predecessor VW Golf Plus, Audi Q5 and VW Touareg. The Renault Twingo is the giant of defects here and overall with 41.5 percent.
Classification of the TÜV report
The ranking in the TÜV report is an important indicator of the long-term quality of cars. In individual cases, however, the rankings should be treated with caution. For example, significant defects include problems with the brakes as well as worn tires - the TÜV sticker is not awarded in either case, but at most the first case allows conclusions to be drawn about the vehicle quality. In addition, expensive vehicles such as the Porsche 911 generally perform better, as owners invest more money in maintenance and may have their car serviced by a garage before the MOT appointment. Certain models are also particularly popular with older private users with low mileage, while others are often used as company cars and have correspondingly high mileages.
