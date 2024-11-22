TÜV report: These are the most (un)reliable cars

Classification of the TÜV report

The ranking in the TÜV report is an important indicator of the long-term quality of cars. In individual cases, however, the rankings should be treated with caution. For example, significant defects include problems with the brakes as well as worn tires - the TÜV sticker is not awarded in either case, but at most the first case allows conclusions to be drawn about the vehicle quality. In addition, expensive vehicles such as the Porsche 911 generally perform better, as owners invest more money in maintenance and may have their car serviced by a garage before the MOT appointment. Certain models are also particularly popular with older private users with low mileage, while others are often used as company cars and have correspondingly high mileages.