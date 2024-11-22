Trump as savior?
Kiev relies on his ego: “He understands a deal!”
How will Donald Trump deal with Ukraine as US President? This question is of particular concern to Europe due to its implications. The Ukrainian former head of government is now exuding unusual optimism.
According to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the future US president will not allow Ukraine to be defeated in the Russian war of aggression. The Republican is unpredictable, Yatsenyuk told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "But I can hardly imagine Trump in power accepting a defeat for Ukraine."
Because this would not only be a defeat for Ukraine against Russia, argued the current head of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF). "It would be a defeat for the United States as the leader of the free world against a new 'axis of evil', against a new quartet of chaos consisting of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran."
Trump as an unexpected savior?
There are fears in Ukraine that Trump, with his admiration for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, could withdraw his support in order to force an end to the war that has lasted more than 1,000 days. However, there is also a school of thought among Kyiv politicians that unexpected opportunities could arise under Trump. The Republican will take office on January 20.
Trump understands a deal, a business deal.
Arsenij Jazenjuk
"Try to find the right message for the president," advised Yatsenyuk, who attended the Berlin Security Conference (BSC). Ukraine and the Europeans could buy armaments in the USA. "Trump understands a deal, a business deal."
He reiterated Ukraine's call for NATO membership. This should be in the interests of the alliance - because Russia is a threat to European security as a whole.
Solidarity with Selensky limited in time
Former parliamentary speaker and foreign minister Yatsenyuk (50) was a leader of the pro-European protests on the Kiev Maidan. After President Viktor Yanukovych fled the country, Yatsenyuk became head of government and served under head of state Petro Poroshenko until 2016.
He did not want to comment on the record of the current President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. "I criticized Zelensky before the war, and I will criticize Zelensky after the war," said Yatsenyuk. "But first we have to win the war."
