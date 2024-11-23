School in danger: alarm about highly explosive acid

Picric acid (2,4,6-trinitrophenol) is a chemical compound with a benzene body as its basic structure. Outside of schools, the substance is used in the manufacture of explosives, matches and electric batteries. The substance can also be used in the etching of copper and in the production of colored glass, in the leather industry and in the synthesis of dyes. In medicine, its importance is limited to histology procedures. Picric acid irritates the eyes and mucous membranes. In teaching, the unstable, inflammatory substance is used in a less reactive form.