ÖTV lady eliminates the number one in Florida

A clear affair

Grabher, currently ranked 524th in the WTA world rankings, broke her 23-year-old opponent (WTA no. 223) 2:1 and 4:1 and took the first set 6:2 after 41 minutes. In the second set, Grabher - who had risen to 54th in the world rankings before her wrist operation last fall - quickly pulled away to 4:0 with two breaks. After 79 minutes, the player from Dornbirn then converted her first match point for a clear 6:2, 6:2 victory over the Spaniard.