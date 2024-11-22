Vorteilswelt
Soaring due to Trump

Bitcoin remains just below the 100,000 dollar mark!

Nachrichten
22.11.2024

Bitcoin started the day with slight gains on Friday. On the Bitstamp trading platform, the price of the best-known and most important cryptocurrency rose by around 450 dollars or around half a percent to 98,945 dollars (94,000 euros).

Bitcoin is therefore still within striking distance of the 100,000 dollar mark. On Friday night, it reached another record high of just under 99,400 US dollars before falling back again slightly.

Up 40 percent since the beginning of November
The value of the cryptocurrency has been soaring since the election of Donald Trump as US President at the beginning of November. Since then, the Bitcoin price has shot up by a good 40 percent. Many investors associate Trump with the hope of a relaxation of regulations for cryptocurrencies.

Trump's transition team has already begun discussing whether a post should be created in the White House to deal with digital asset policy. The industry is in favor of this position - the first of its kind in the US - having a direct line to the president-elect.

Bitcoin dominates the broadly diversified cryptocurrency market. According to a list compiled by the provider Coinmarketcap.com, there are currently more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies with a total value of around 3.3 trillion dollars. At almost 2 trillion dollars, Bitcoin accounts for almost 60 percent of this. Number two is Ether with a share of around 12 percent.

