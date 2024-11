Rossi and Kasper celebrate victories in the NHL

Marco Rossi and Marco Kasper have both scored victories in the North American ice hockey league NHL. Rossi celebrated a 5:3 victory with the Minnesota Wild at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (local time). Minnesota's 13th win in the 19th game of the season against the pre-season finalists saw the 23-year-old Vorarlberg native's team consolidate second place in the Western Conference. Kasper was able to celebrate a late 2:1 home win against the New York Islanders.