22-year-old fuel fraudster caught by police

It was around 8.20 a.m. when a 22-year-old man stopped his car at a petrol station in St. Stefan/Stainz (Deutschlandsberg district). After filling up, the Slovenian resident of Graz simply sped off. The petrol station owner immediately gave chase and informed the police. The 24-year-old followed the suspected fraudster onto the A2. He then broke off the pursuit at the Gleisdorf Süd exit (Weiz district) because the Slovenian was simply driving too fast and riskily.