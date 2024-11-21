Kremlin complains of "dishonest behavior"

In formal terms, Zakharova justified Gazprom's suspension of gas deliveries to OMV with a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin on March 31, 2022, which not only stipulates ruble payments for Russian gas, but also explicitly prohibits gas deliveries after the specified payment deadline. If the arbitration court ruling on damages had been complied with under a different supply contract, this would inevitably have led to further non-payments and thus to the free withdrawal of Russian gas. "This is dishonest behavior on the part of the Austrian company," she commented.