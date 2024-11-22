LIVE from 7 a.m.: 2nd practice for the Las Vegas GP!

Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead

Verstappen has a comfortable 62-point lead in the overall standings, with a total of 86 points still up for grabs in an ideal scenario. Norris must make up at least three points on the defending champion to postpone an early decision in the championship battle. Should Verstappen fail to clinch the main prize in the gambling paradise, everything would be set for the 27-year-old at the following sprint weekend in Qatar. Last year, the three-time champion secured the title in the desert state, but it is probably better to celebrate in the US metropolis.