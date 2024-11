Gars Castle Opera presents “La Traviata” this summer

Soprano Hila Fahima will take on the leading role of Violetta Valéry in 2025 at the traditional venue of Theaterfest NÖ. At her side, Croatian tenor Filip Filipović will make his Austrian debut as Alfredo Germont. Danish-born baritone Morten Frank Larsen can be seen as Giorgio Germont, and Unterreiner himself will slip into this role for the last three evenings of the performance.