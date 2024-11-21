Music Director Jordan returns to France

And after his head position at the Vienna Symphony Orchestra expired at the end of the 2019/20 season, his tenure as music director at the State Opera began in September 2020. However, Jordan had already gained experience there since his debut in 1999 with Lehar's "Merry Widow". After the first, conflict-free honeymoon period in 2022, however, there was a virtual exchange of blows with director Bogdan Roščić over the question of whether Jordan voluntarily did not want to extend his contract beyond 2025 due to disappointment with the Regietheater or whether Roščić had already informed him of the non-extension beforehand. In any case, Jordan's time at the Vienna State Opera will come to an end after the first five-year contract in 2025, whereupon he has stated in interviews that he no longer wants to be tied to a fixed house. Instead, he is now turning back to the symphonic.