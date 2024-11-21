Tirol Logistik invited
Appreciation for the deliverers of the “Krone”
Tirol Logistik organizes an information evening and an informal get-together for newspaper delivery staff in all nine districts. The "Krone" also took part in Buch. New, motivated delivery staff are always being sought.
If you - dear reader - have also subscribed to the "Krone" in printed form and read the latest news from your region, the country and the rest of the world, then you owe this to the editors in all nine federal states, the other employees in the large "Krone" family, the printers, the truck drivers and, last but not least, to you: The many newspaper deliverers.
There are between 700 and 800 of them in Tyrol, who work on a contract basis and are deployed in their areas by Tirol Logistik GmbH & Co KG. To mark Newspaper Deliverers' Day, which takes place every year on September 4, the "Krone" has repeatedly brought one of them in front of the curtain in recent years.
60 delivery staff accepted the invitation
As a sign of appreciation, the hard-working delivery staff are also invited once a year by Tirol Logistik to an information evening or a cozy get-together for a meal and drinks in the run-up to Christmas. Such an information evening takes place in every district. The "Tiroler Krone" was also able to attend at the Bucherwirt in Buch.
Also present: Michael Matlschweiger, Managing Director of Tirol Logistik, Daniel Knabl, Head of Home Delivery in Tirol and Silvia Kaiser, Area Manager in the Schwaz district. Around 60 delivery staff accepted the invitation.
I actually only wanted to do it for a few months at the time. Because I enjoyed it so much, it's now been 22 years.
Eine der Zeitungszustellerinnen
"Paid early morning exercise" drives some ...
What motivates them to get up at 3 a.m. and deliver the "Krone" and other newspapers by 6 a.m.? "For me, it's like paid morning exercise," says one of them. "I wanted to pay off my loan faster," says her colleague. "I actually only wanted to do it for a few months back then. Because I liked it so much, it's now been 22 years," says the person at the next table.
... "go on vacation once a year" the others
Almost all newspaper deliverers do this job as a sideline. "It means I can afford a vacation once a year," another reveals his personal motivation.
Delivering the newspapers on time is no walk in the park. The "Krone" is delivered to the furthest corners of Tyrol. Almost 365 days a year - only when two public holidays follow each other are they allowed to relax for a day.
One of the subscribers on my tour invites me to breakfast once a month.
Eine der Zeitungszustellerinnen
Appreciation also comes from subscribers
There is always a sign of appreciation from our subscribers. One of the subscribers reports that "someone on my tour invites me for breakfast once a month as a thank you". Others buy me a quick coffee. And around Christmas or Easter, a Santa Claus, Santa Claus or Easter bunny made of chocolate is occasionally provided for the delivery person. "That's a very nice gesture for us and of course we're delighted," they all say.
"We're practically the first snow plows in the country"
If you very rarely don't find the "Krone" in your mailbox - for which we also apologize - please bear in mind that newspaper deliverers also fall ill at short notice from time to time, the car goes on strike, the bike has a flat tire or the roads have not yet been cleared of snow. "We are actually the first snow plows on the road," smiles one of the deliverers. And just a few days ago, a delivery driver was involved in an accident.
Always looking for new, motivated delivery staff
In view of this, Matlschweiger wished all delivery staff "a quiet winter. Before you put yourselves in an unnecessarily dangerous situation, better not deliver the newspaper for once".
By the way: anyone interested in the job of delivery person is welcome to apply. "We are always on the lookout for new people. Students are also very welcome," says Matlschweiger.
Information for interested parties at https://tirol-logistik.com/jobs
