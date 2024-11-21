No letters & visits!
Mette-Marit’s son accepts pre-trial detention
The Norwegian princess' son Marius Borg Høiby (27), who has been confronted with numerous accusations, is not appealing against his decision to be remanded in custody. The court's decision will not be appealed, announced defense lawyer Øyvind Bratlien. There is concern for the Crown Princess, who must be beside herself!
In view of the short period of pre-trial detention, there is little point in an appeal, explained Bratlien.
This means that the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (both 51) will remain in custody for a week.
Ban on letters and visits
He is subject to a ban on correspondence and visits, as Oslo District Judge Anne-Lene Åvangen Hødnebø had announced the previous evening. The police had requested two weeks in custody.
For Crown Princess Mette-Marit, this means that she cannot contact her son. It is not known how she is doing at the moment. She has no appointments scheduled until the end of November. The Norwegian princess's pulmonary fibrosis has also become acute again and she is suffering greatly from the side effects of the medication.
However, Crown Prince Haakon commented on the allegations against his stepson during a visit to Jamaica, where he is scheduled to remain until Wednesday as a special envoy of the UN Development Program UNDP.
"These are serious accusations that Marius is facing," Haakon told the NRK radio station. His thoughts are with all those affected and he trusts that the police and judiciary are doing a good job. "Perhaps I may add that I would like to be at home with Mette today. I miss her," he said, expressing his concern for his wife.
Ever new accusations
New allegations have been made against Høiby in recent months, including assault against ex-girlfriends and damage to property.
Alleged sexual offenses
This week, the most serious allegations to date have been added: The police are now also accusing him of committing two alleged sexual offenses. According to the police, this involves sexual intercourse with women who were allegedly unable to resist the act. Høiby denies the new allegations
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
