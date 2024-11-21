Vorteilswelt
Crime 30 years ago

Sons drowned: Parole denied for mother

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 12:33

A mother who drowned her two sons three decades ago has hoped for parole in the US state of South Carolina. However, the court refused to release the child murderer. 

The horrific act made headlines far beyond the borders of the USA 30 years ago. Susan Smith had strapped her two sons into the car and then let the vehicle roll into a lake. The three-year-old boy and his one-year-old brother drowned helplessly in the vehicle. 

Susan Smith cried at the hearing - but her tears did not impress the parole board. (Bild: kameraone)
Susan Smith cried at the hearing - but her tears did not impress the parole board.
(Bild: kameraone)

"Would give anything to change it"
"I know that what I did was terrible," she explained to the committee that was to decide on her parole. "And I would give anything to change it." However, her remorse did not help the 53-year-old: a decision was made against her release. 

The children's father also demanded that Smith remain behind bars. He said that 30 years in prison was not enough for this terrible crime. "That's only 15 years per child, her own children," argued David Smith. "That's simply not enough."

Prosecutor spoke of a "terrible decision"
The prosecutor was also against a release: Smith had killed Michael and Alex after her lover had told her that her sons were the reason why the couple had no future together. Smith had made a "terrible, terrible decision by choosing a man over her family," Tommy Pope said. "Susan always focused on Susan," the prosecutor summarized.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
