Europa-Park Rust
Pumpkins, Christmas trees & roller coasters
Adventure in a spooky Christmas atmosphere, endless water fun and short waiting times - all this awaits visitors to Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, during the HALLOWinter season.
The spooky atmosphere of Halloween can still be felt as the scent of hot chestnuts and roasted almonds fills the air at Europa-Park, Germany's largest theme park in the border triangle of Germany, Switzerland and France. HALLOWinter is the order of the day. Waiting times at the more than 100 attractions are particularly short now. Even the "Poseidon" water coaster and the "Tiroler Wildwasserbahn" are still in operation when I visit at the beginning of November. What to start with first?
I jet through the land of the Minimoys with Arthur, then whirl at 100 km/h through the looping and corkscrew elements of the "blue fire Megacoaster" roller coaster. Oven-fresh tarte flambée fortifies me in between in "France", one of 20 themed areas. Of course, there are also classics like French fries - 250 tons of them are sold every year.
After the adrenaline kicks, I slow down, stroll along the park's pumpkin and fir-lined paths, enjoy chestnuts and discover special features that I wouldn't otherwise notice in the hustle and bustle. The "Vampire Circus on Ice" show, in which bloodsuckers show off their skills on runners, provides thrills and entertainment before the wooden roller coaster "Wodan" really shakes me up - without any waiting time, thanks to the free virtual queue in the Europa-Park app. Practical!
As dusk falls, the highest point of the rotating Euro-Tower observation tower offers a wonderful view of the thousands of Christmas lights that cover the park like a golden carpet from a height of 75 meters. The romance is interrupted by "Ed's HALLOWinter Parade" - with giant spiders, ghost pirates and other characters. Time for dinner in the Harborside restaurant at my Bell Rock hotel, where I'm staying in true New England style. Here I feast from the buffet. The quality is second to none. One of many things that the Mack family, the owners, attach great importance to.
Water fun at any time of year
The next morning, the free shuttle takes me to the huge Rulantica water world, which is open all year round, in just a few minutes. Mascot "Snorri", a little Sixtopus, greets me at the entrance to the large Scandinavian-themed water world and shows me the way to the wave pool, slides etc. There are 53 attractions, including 38 water slides (indoor and outdoor). I relax and drift through the adventure water channel "Snorri's Saga".
Information about Europa-Park Rust
How to get there: Travel individually by car or by plane to Basel, Strasbourg or Stuttgart and continue by train, bus or rental car.
Price example: HALLOWinter 2025 for 2 adults + 2 children (up to 12), 2 nights in the Bell Rock Hotel (standard room with no cancellation option) incl. 4 x 2-day ticket for Europa-Park from 856 euros.
Further information and booking options can be found at euroapark.de.
Then it's time to slide: with tires, on mats, but above all fast. The little ones can splash around in a landscape full of trolls, the "Trølldal". Everything is spotless, hygiene is a top priority. Afterwards, I relax in the "Hyggedal" relaxation and sauna area, which is open to teenagers aged 12 and over, while the sauna is for those aged 18 and over. My favorite: the non-alcoholic beer infusion in the "KOTA Sauna Chalet", a Nordic wooden hut.
Back at the park, I make the most of the last few hours of my stay and venture onto the "Voltron Nevera" roller coaster, which is a perfect finale with its 2.2 seconds of weightlessness. You can still experience adventures until January 12, when Europa-Park closes to get ready for its 50th anniversary season, which starts on March 22. I'll be there to congratulate you personally!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
