"On the rise in Europe"
ÖH pays for syphilis tests for students
The Austrian National Union of Students (ÖH) will in future finance tests for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise throughout Europe, said Andrea Brunner from Aids Hilfe Wien.
Students can get the vouchers from the ÖH online store and redeem them at the Aids help centers in Austria (they are represented in all federal states except Lower Austria and Burgenland). "For us as the ÖH, low-threshold and free access to STI testing is an important concern," says a statement from the Austrian National Union of Students on Thursday.
There has already been a focus on health measures for students for some time. Examples include the helpline for students with mental health problems and lobbying for free HPV vaccinations up to the age of 30.
"Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across Europe. We therefore need increased awareness and preventative measures to curb STIs (...)", said Andrea Brunner from Aids Hilfe Wien in the press release. The tests for students are "a really important factor for this reason."
The ÖH Federal Representation consists of the Association of Socialist Students in Austria, the Green and Alternative Students and the Communist Students' Association.
