Russell attacks FIA: “We’ve had enough!”

The pilots also demanded information about what happens to the fines. "We want that transparency and to understand what we were promised from the beginning," Russell said. A meeting with Bin Sulayem would not be difficult to get. "Getting changes and promises delivered, on the other hand, seems to be more challenging. Maybe the FIA or the president didn't realize how serious we are," Russell said to explain why the drivers had posted the letter on a dedicated Instagram account. "We want to work with the FIA and we don't feel that has happened at all, at least not directly from the President."