Like Nowitzki once?

Mega praise for Pöltl! “If he continues like this, …”

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 10:26

Jakob Pöltl has become a decisive factor for the Toronto Raptors. The Viennese has averaged 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Canadians in the last three games in the NBA. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was full of praise.

"It's a testament to everything he's worked on over the summer. And if he keeps this up, we'll have another All-Star player," said the Serbian about his center's performance.

The Raptors continue on Friday night with a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the 130:119 win against Indiana, Toronto wants to record two wins in a row for the first time this season. All-Star Scottie Barnes, who has been missing through injury recently, is still questionable for the Canadians.

Excitement about LeBron James
Away from sport, NBA superstar LeBron James made headlines with a self-imposed break from controversial billionaire Elon Musk's X social media platform. The Los Angeles Lakers professional will no longer be posting on Instagram for the time being, as he announced.

LeBron James
LeBron James
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The 39-year-old had previously reposted a critical post about US sports media. "With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it baffles me why some of the national sports media still believe that the best way to cover sports is to portray it negatively," the post by player-manager Rich Kleiman read.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
