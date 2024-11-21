World Climate Conference: Many points of contention remain open

EU rejects proposal

The EU immediately rejected the draft resolutions. "This is clearly unacceptable as it stands," said EU Climate Action Commissioner Wope Hoekstra at COP29. In the dispute over the amount of future payments, the international community had recently said that other key issues needed to be clarified first, but that China and the Gulf states should also contribute money. These were still classified as developing countries 30 years ago and are therefore recipient countries.