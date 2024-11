Ex-British Prime Minister John Prescott (86) passes away

After egg attack: Prescott threw himself at demonstrator

Many of Prescott's contemporaries are likely to remember the following images in particular: the politician, sometimes described as irascible, once attacked the demonstrator Craig Evans, who had thrown an egg at him during an election campaign visit to Rhyl in North Wales in 2001. Prescott didn't hesitate for a second and lunged at Evans. The two men ended up scuffling in front of the cameras.