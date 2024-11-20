Vorteilswelt
Investigation underway

Couple dead after shooting in Lower Austria!

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 21:25

A drama occurred on Wednesday afternoon in a residential house in Matzendorf-Hölles (district of Wiener Neustadt). According to initial reports, an elderly man was found lifeless, while his wife was taken to hospital with serious injuries - where she also succumbed to her injuries.

A couple died on Wednesday in Matzendorf-Hölles (district of Wiener Neustadt) after being shot. The crime is believed to have occurred between 16:00 and 17:00.

The two were found in a residential building with gunshot wounds, confirmed Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation, on request. "The man died on the spot, the woman in hospital," he said. 

An extended suicide is considered possible. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the police, it was probably an act of desperation. According to media reports, it could have been a violent crime followed by suicide due to a serious illness.

According to Pfandler, there are indications that the man shot himself. However, this would have to be confirmed in the course of the investigation, which was carried out by the State Criminal Police Office - Crime Scene Group and Life and Limb Division.

In Austria, women who experience violence can find help and information at the women's helpline at: 0800-222-555,www.frauenhelpline.at; at the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF) atwww.aoef.at, as well as at the women's shelter emergency hotline at 057722 and the Austrian violence protection centers: 0800/700-217,https://www.gewaltschutzzentrum.at/, at the police emergency hotline: 133, and in Lower Austria at the Lower Austrian women's hotline at 0800-800 810.

If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find more crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.

