Couple dead after shooting in Lower Austria!

In Austria, women who experience violence can find help and information at the women's helpline at: 0800-222-555,www.frauenhelpline.at; at the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF) atwww.aoef.at, as well as at the women's shelter emergency hotline at 057722 and the Austrian violence protection centers: 0800/700-217,https://www.gewaltschutzzentrum.at/, at the police emergency hotline: 133, and in Lower Austria at the Lower Austrian women's hotline at 0800-800 810.