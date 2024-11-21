Absurd case
Son (11) went shopping alone – mother arrested
A mother in the US state of Georgia is facing a prison sentence - because she let her eleven-year-old son walk into town alone to do some shopping. The route was less than a kilometer long. The police picked up the young man and took him home - his mother Brittany Patterson is accused of reckless endangerment.
The case had already taken place on October 30. Patterson had gone to the doctor with one of her other children. In the meantime, eleven-year-old Soren decided to stroll into town for a shopping trip. A harmless thing really - but the police felt that the child's welfare was endangered by this short walk alone.
A picture of Patterson and Soren:
Mother: "It was a short walk"
A concerned citizen had seen the child and informed the authorities. The police went out and took Soren home. Five hours later, officers returned to the Patterson home to arrest the mother. The 42-year-old can't understand the reaction: "He knows how to get home. It was a short walk and I wasn't worried," she explained to US media.
For the police, the mother is said to have "willfully and knowingly endangered the physical safety of her minor son", as the arrest warrant states. Patterson's lawyer is also unable to understand the reasoning. "Our criminal justice system is based on the fact that someone did something or was negligent. What exactly did she do?" asks David DeLuga.
Mother should monitor son with GPS tracker
The police eventually offered to drop the charges against the mother. In return, she would have had to promise to equip her son with a GPS tracker. Patterson refused. She argues: "I couldn't sign that because I would have been acknowledging that my home or my parenting decisions were unsafe. And I just don't believe that."
The mother had to post bail to avoid having to remain in custody. She faces a one-year prison sentence if the public prosecutor's office does indeed bring charges of negligent behavior. However, the 41-year-old is convinced: "I didn't do anything wrong."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.