Decision made
Mette-Marit’s son is remanded in custody!
The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has been remanded in custody for a week. This was decided by the Oslo District Court. The 27-year-old is facing a number of charges, including two sexual offenses.
Following new allegations against the Norwegian princess's son Marius Borg Høiby, the Oslo police have applied for him to be remanded in custody. This was announced to the NTB news agency by the Oslo district court. Numerous accusations have been made against the 27-year-old since this summer, including assault against ex-girlfriends and damage to property. He is now also accused of a sexual offense - the most serious charge.
Trial behind closed doors?
Høiby is the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) and the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51). A detention hearing was postponed at short notice by one hour to 2 p.m., as the court wrote. The court will first have to decide whether the hearing will take place behind closed doors as requested by the police.
Høiby's lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told Norwegian media that his client would appear in court, but that there was no basis for pre-trial detention. The aim is to show the court that the case is different and far more nuanced than the media has made it out to be.
New serious allegations
On Tuesday, the police announced that further charges had been added to the case: Among other things, Høiby is now also accused of violating section 291, which regulates rape offenses in Norway. Specifically, according to the police, this involves sexual intercourse without sexual intercourse with a person who is unconscious or unable to resist the act for other reasons.
According to his lawyer, Høiby denies the new allegations. He was arrested shortly before midnight on Monday for the third time in four months. Since then he has been in custody in the Grønland district of Oslo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
