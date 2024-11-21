Bittersweet bungling with the Christmas cookie business

She finds it cheeky that there are fellow confectioners who draw their knowledge from YouTube tutorials, work with ready-made baking mixes and unabashedly avoid tax and cash register obligations, compliance with municipal levies and inspections by the food inspectorate, but charge the same or even more. "I have also baked for a larger clientele after completing my apprenticeship, but never illegally. On the one hand, I find unfair competition damaging to the industry, and on the other, I didn't want any problems with the tax office. That's why I contacted the Chamber of Commerce at the time to find out the scope and extent to which I was allowed to offer my products," says Zachs.