Charming Advent market
Advent crackling at Lendhafen harbor lasts 16 days this year
The charming Advent market in the middle of Lendhafen harbor is being extended this year. From 28 November, there will be a Christmas program with sheep, children's cinema and more!
The Advent crackling in Lendhafen will last 16 days this year. "This time we are also including the fourth Advent, so from 28 November at 5 pm there will be a colorful Advent program every week from Thursday to Sunday," says initiator Michi Pontasch. Visitors can also learn how to make an Advent wreath or bake their own gingerbread. The highlight is the live sheep that Shoaf farmer Thomas Koch brings to the small Advent world.
The Lendhafen chefs serve regional delicacies, punch and cookies. Handicrafts, fire bowls and cozy seating invite you to linger. There is also a music program - from choir singing to jazz.
Children's cinema and program in St. John's Church
10,000 guests visited last year: "We celebrate a quiet, sustainable Advent," says Pontasch. A total of 43 stands are set up in the harbor. "There will also be a children's cinema again. In addition, St. John's Church will also be integrated into the program this year. "The Advent crackle costs 100,000 euros, 50,000 euros of which is for the infrastructure alone, which has to be newly installed at the port for all the events.
Advent in Klagenfurt has many faces
The Christmas market on Neuer Platz also recorded a record number of visitors. According to the city, all Advent events should complement each other. "Whether it's the Christmas market, the contemplative Advent in the cathedral, the mulled wine stands on Alter Platz or the harbor crackling - Advent in Klagenfurt has many faces, it's precisely this successful mix that makes Advent so magical," says Mayor Christian Scheider.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
