Advent crackling at Lendhafen harbor lasts 16 days this year

Children's cinema and program in St. John's Church

10,000 guests visited last year: "We celebrate a quiet, sustainable Advent," says Pontasch. A total of 43 stands are set up in the harbor. "There will also be a children's cinema again. In addition, St. John's Church will also be integrated into the program this year. "The Advent crackle costs 100,000 euros, 50,000 euros of which is for the infrastructure alone, which has to be newly installed at the port for all the events.