Auto Draft

And the women of VC Dornbirn and VC Höchst kick off the second volleyball league with a derby early on Saturday afternoon (13:30). While both clubs played a brilliant season last year, the new season has not yet gone optimally for the Ländle women. Höchst, who made it to the relegation round of the first Bundesliga last year, are currently in fifth place. The women from Messestadt finished the championship round in second place last season and are now in eighth place.