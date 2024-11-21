Everything new on the sand
After 16 years, the “neighbors” are now a team
Everything is new for the best Styrian beach volleyball players! After the Olympic Games, there is usually a lot of rotation between the teams - and this year is no exception. Christoph Dressler, Moritz Pristauz and Philipp Waller all have new partners. Their sporting path should lead to the 2028 Olympics.
Good things take time! Because just 25 kilometers as the crow flies separate the hometowns of the two beach volleyball players Christoph Dressler and Philipp Waller in south-eastern Styria. "We've known each other for almost 16 years, when we met playing indoor volleyball," says Dressler from Gosdorf. They have never yet formed a team. From next year, however, they will be playing together on the World Tour for the Austrian national team. "It's really cool that we've finally got together!"
The chemistry between the two was already evident at the Nations Cup in Latvia in the summer. There they fought side by side for an Olympic ticket for Austria. "We only had four training sessions together, but it still worked out really well. I immediately felt comfortable on the field," Dressler recalls. His neo-partner Waller is of the same opinion: "This event has already shown that we can play really well together. And the 29-year-old is full of praise for his new partner: "He fought his way back into the national team from Klagenfurt. You can't really work more professionally than Christoph."
Starting together in Doha
They will play their first tournaments together in Brazil in March. Before that, in December, they will play in the final of the "King of the court" event in Doha. "These tournaments are great fun. Christoph has already won one this year, and I've also collected points," says Waller happily. He has only recently been fit again - after a 79-day break to be precise - following knee surgery.
Moritz Pristauz is another Styrian in the national team: the 2019 European Championship bronze medalist from Graz is now playing alongside Salzburg Olympian Julian Hörl. "We're both at a very good level, so that was always an option for us. After consultation with the national team coach, that was confirmed," says the new duo. "This team has a lot of potential." The big highlights next year are of course the World Championships in Adelaide, Australia, the European Championships in Düsseldorf and of course the home event at Lake Wörthersee.
New blood is on the way
But first Pristauz has to get fit after an injury. "I can start ball training in December and competition training is planned from the end of January," says the 28-year-old, who can hardly wait to return to clay. One way or another, the next happy event is still to come this year: Moritz and girlfriend Oda are expecting their second child in December. "Another girl," he revealed to the "Krone" back in August.
Until then, however, he and Hörl are still covered, as they are both currently attending school in Graz. "I've been in top-level police sport since this year, Julian since last year," says Pristauz. Their first training phase at the police academy lasts until December 6. "We are both very happy that we have a longer-term contract, it gives us security," they both agree. "We've already learned a lot of interesting things. At the end of this course, we also do a bit of operational training, which makes it more physical." Pristauz has already identified another challenge: "For a top athlete, it's unusual to go from an active daily routine to sitting in school for up to eight hours. That brings back memories. But it's very exciting."
