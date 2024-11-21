After 16 years, the “neighbors” are now a team

Until then, however, he and Hörl are still covered, as they are both currently attending school in Graz. "I've been in top-level police sport since this year, Julian since last year," says Pristauz. Their first training phase at the police academy lasts until December 6. "We are both very happy that we have a longer-term contract, it gives us security," they both agree. "We've already learned a lot of interesting things. At the end of this course, we also do a bit of operational training, which makes it more physical." Pristauz has already identified another challenge: "For a top athlete, it's unusual to go from an active daily routine to sitting in school for up to eight hours. That brings back memories. But it's very exciting."