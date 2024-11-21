Win a dinner
Enjoy a romantic dinner at the Weisses Rössl
The Wolfgangsee Advent is beautiful on its own, but in combination with a romantic dinner in the lakeside restaurant in the Weisses Rössl, your stay at Lake Wolfgangsee will be an absolute pleasure experience. The "Krone" is giving away this 3-course menu for 2 people on December 14th. Find out how you can take part and double your chance of winning here!
What a stunning view over Lake Wolfgangsee! The lakeside restaurant at the Hotel Weisses Rössl not only boasts the best view of the turquoise-blue Lake Wolfgangsee, but also serves Austrian cuisine of the highest standard. Hotel guests and day tourists alike have the chance to enjoy a special culinary experience here.
And one "Krone" winner will already experience this highlight on December 14, because the Hotel Weisses Rössl, Wolfgangsee Tourismus and the "Krone" are giving away: 1x 3-course menu for 2 people on December 14 (at 6.30 pm) in the lakeside restaurant including drinks (beer, wine by the glass, non-alcoholic beverages).
Simply enter your details in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can take part until December 2 at 9 am. You can read the conditions of participation here!
And if you subscribe to our "Krone Kocht" newsletter, you now have double the chance of winning.
Extend your romantic stay
Before the winning couple goes to dinner at 6.30 pm, you should definitely plan some time for the Wolfgangsee Advent (until December 22). Located right on the doorstep of the Hotel Weisses Rössl, the Advent market in St. Wolfgang exudes pure romance. The Wolfgangsee boat trip also takes you to the towns of St. Gilgen and Strobl, where enchanting markets also await. The symbol of Advent in Wolfgangsee, the large peace light lantern on the lake, is another must-see highlight.
All information at www.wolfgangseer-advent.at.
