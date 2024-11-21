Enjoy a romantic dinner at the Weisses Rössl

Extend your romantic stay

Before the winning couple goes to dinner at 6.30 pm, you should definitely plan some time for the Wolfgangsee Advent (until December 22). Located right on the doorstep of the Hotel Weisses Rössl, the Advent market in St. Wolfgang exudes pure romance. The Wolfgangsee boat trip also takes you to the towns of St. Gilgen and Strobl, where enchanting markets also await. The symbol of Advent in Wolfgangsee, the large peace light lantern on the lake, is another must-see highlight.



All information at www.wolfgangseer-advent.at.