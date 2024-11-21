Take part & win
Magical glittering lights at Kremser Adventzauber
This year's Krems Advent Magic promises a good dose of Christmas spirit in the festively illuminated old town from November 21 to December 23
A true winter wonderland awaits in the old town of Krems from November 21 to December 23: the "Kremser Adventzauber" will once again attract visitors to the pedestrian zone with a festively decorated town center. Here, mulled wine and punch huts invite you to linger and warm up. Classic delicacies such as Baumkuchen, hot chestnuts and fresh waffles also make a visit to the old town a special experience.
For lovers of arts and crafts, Advent huts offer handmade gifts and decorations - ideal for anyone still looking for the perfect Christmas present. And the musical Advent program also ensures a good dose of Christmas spirit: choirs, traditional folk music groups and tower wind players get visitors in the festive mood. The youngest guests can look forward to Santa Claus and the Christ Child. Tradition and customs come to life at the Wachau folk dance and the Krems horse-drawn carriage takes guests through the old town.
A highlight awaits on November 22, when the longest Krampus run in Lower Austria gets the city center shaking at 6:30 pm. Over 300 Krampus parade through the pedestrian zone to Pfarrplatz. Circus director Alexander Schneller has been engaged as the show act for the perfect prelude.
In addition to the Kiwanis Advent (November 29 to December 1) and the celebrity charity gingerbread workshop on November 30 from 10 am to 12 noon - both in the Dominican Church - Advent spirit also awaits in Stein from December 13 to 15.
For "Krone" Bonus Card holders, there is a free mulled wine (on selected days) and/or a night watchman tour (if booked in advance). Information at vorteilswelt.krone.at
Take part & win
There are five packages for two people each to be won: Included are a dinner at Gasthaus Amon-Jell, an overnight stay for two at a top Krems hotel, free entry to various excursion destinations such as the Kunstmeile Krems and a Christmas tree (up to two meters high).
Simply fill out the form below by 29.11.2024, 9 a.m., and you're in! Read the conditions of participation here!
And if you subscribe to our "Krone Kocht" newsletter, you now have double the chance of winning.
