Magical glittering lights at Kremser Adventzauber

For lovers of arts and crafts, Advent huts offer handmade gifts and decorations - ideal for anyone still looking for the perfect Christmas present. And the musical Advent program also ensures a good dose of Christmas spirit: choirs, traditional folk music groups and tower wind players get visitors in the festive mood. The youngest guests can look forward to Santa Claus and the Christ Child. Tradition and customs come to life at the Wachau folk dance and the Krems horse-drawn carriage takes guests through the old town.