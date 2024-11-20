By Andy Warhol
The public was never meant to see this picture
The "Polar Bear" was a well-kept secret for a long time. It was never meant to be seen by the public. Now the drawing can be purchased at the Ropac Gallery.
Andy Warhol's works are world-famous. The American artist shaped the Pop Art movement like no other. The artist was also a commercial success. Following the advice of a former teacher to create art not only for others, but also for his own pleasure, Warhol also created works of art that were hidden from the public eye. Such as the Polar Bear from 1983.
One day, however, the secret artwork made it out of the artist's drawer and into the gallery. And perhaps soon into one or two living rooms. Because the drawing of the polar bear can be purchased from November 25 as part of the Ropac Gallery's charity exhibition. The exhibition will open at 7.30 pm with a reading by actress Sunnyi Melles in the Villa Kast.
The proceeds from this year's charity exhibition will go to the Austrian Doctors and their Manda School in Bangladesh. The school provides 1300 children with education and a daily meal. All works of art can be purchased for the entire duration of the exhibition at the set prices in the gallery and all proceeds will be donated to the project. Incidentally, the minimum donation is 400 euros. Punch, chestnuts and music will also be available on site.
