Curious! Denmark-PK only lasts twenty seconds

Questions? None! Thank you! Goodbye!

With a 0-0 draw in Serbia on Monday, the Danes finished the Nations League in second place behind Spain and thus qualified for the quarter-finals. However, there were no questions from the journalists in Dubicica - or they simply took too much time. After just a few seconds of waiting, the association's press officer broke off the press conference. True to the motto: Questions? None! Thank you! Goodbye! Yes, it almost seemed as if you had to catch the plane home ...