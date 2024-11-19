Major operation underway
Fire alarm in Vienna: U1 stations evacuated
A fire broke out in a carriage of a special train without passengers on the U1 line on Tuesday evening. The Südtiroler Platz and Taubstummengasse (U1) subway stations were evacuated due to heavy smoke. The U1 line currently only runs between Leopoldau and Stephansplatz and Keplerplatz and Oberlaa.
According to Wiener Linien, a large-scale operation is currently underway on the U1 subway line and the "fire department is on site". "The passenger started the rescue chain and was able to leave the train," a spokeswoman reported on Tuesday evening.
U1 partially closed
The U1 line is currently only running between Leopoldau and Stephansplatz or Keplerplatz and Oberlaa. A replacement service with trains has been set up between Schwedenplatz and Reumannplatz. The end of the disruption is currently not foreseeable. "As an alternative, please use the U3, U4 and S-Bahn lines," passengers were advised.
Fire was quickly extinguished
The professional fire department was alerted at around 4.45 pm and the fire was extinguished at around 6 pm. According to fire department spokesman Martin Hofbauer, there was a slight smell of smoke. The existing ventilation systems installed in the subway tunnels worked well and discharged the smoke outside.
Subway stations evacuated
As a result, the smell of fire was also noticeable outside, for example in the Taubstummengasse area, said the spokesperson. The two affected stations were routinely evacuated, as were the trains that were still running, and people were led outside. However, the ventilation measures were still in operation in the evening.
The fire was extinguished with several extinguishing lines using breathing apparatus.
Martin Hofbauer, Sprecher der Berufsfeuerwehr
Two female employees attended to by rescue services
The female driver of the subway train was first treated by the emergency services. The woman is believed to have suffered mild smoke inhalation and is receiving psychological care, according to Wiener Linien. Another Wiener Linien employee was also treated by the professional rescue service. There are said to be no other casualties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
