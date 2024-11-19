Dispute over wages
TCG Unitech registers 800 employees with the AMS
Instead of accepting collectively agreed wage and salary increases of 4.8 percent in the metal industry, an Upper Austrian automotive supplier would rather fire 800 employees. TCG Unitech has registered 882 of its 960 employees with the AMS early warning system. Instead of wage and salary increases, there are to be individual agreements and layoffs.
The incident was reported by "nachrichten.at" on Tuesday. According to the company, wages and salaries are to remain the same due to the difficult situation in the automotive industry.
Turnover of 245 million euros per year
The company has been part of the Italian Gnutti Carlo Group since 2018 and produces high-tech components for the automotive industry, and since 2020 also for the non-automotive sector. The business areas are die casting, injection molding and oil and coolant pumps. There are four sites in the Kirchdorf district (two plants in Kirchdorf and one each in Micheldorf and Rohr) and a joint venture in China (Dalian). The annual turnover is around 245 million euros.
Employees have to leave or accept wage cuts
According to the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten", works council chairwoman Roswitha Grammer confirmed that 882 of the 960 employees were registered with the AMS early warning system. Apprentices, employees in partial retirement or those who are paid according to the collective agreement are excluded from this. Individual discussions are being held these days. Employees will have to decide whether or not to sign new contracts with a wage reduction of 4.8 percent plus. The uncertainty is great.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.