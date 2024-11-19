TCG Unitech registers 800 employees with the AMS

Employees have to leave or accept wage cuts

According to the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten", works council chairwoman Roswitha Grammer confirmed that 882 of the 960 employees were registered with the AMS early warning system. Apprentices, employees in partial retirement or those who are paid according to the collective agreement are excluded from this. Individual discussions are being held these days. Employees will have to decide whether or not to sign new contracts with a wage reduction of 4.8 percent plus. The uncertainty is great.