Winter is now saying a brief “hello”

Snow cover on Friday morning

But over the course of today, Wednesday, the sun should come out more and more. And Thursday is also set to be relatively sunny. "In the morning, the weather will be friendly, at least temporarily. In the afternoon, we can expect more clouds and the next disturbance will move through the country," says the expert. On Friday morning, there could be a blanket of snow even at lower altitudes. "Up to five centimetres are possible in the Inner Salzkammergut. In the north of the country, however, it will only be one to two centimetres. That will be the end of the snowfall for a long time," explains meteorologist Ohms.