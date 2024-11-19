Snow in the lowlands
Winter is now saying a brief “hello”
A cold front is bringing strong winds, rain showers and snow down to lower altitudes in Upper Austria. The fog will no longer be an issue in the coming days, but dense clouds will hide the sun.
Sun worshippers from the lowlands have not had it easy so far in November. Due to the high-pressure weather, the sun has had no chance against the dense fog. "But the fog won't be an issue in the coming days," promises GeoSphere Austria meteorologist Alexander Ohms. Nevertheless, there will only be a few sunny spells.
Clouds instead of fog
Instead of fog, the sun will be hidden behind thick clouds from now on. "A cold front that will move through Upper Austria on Wednesday night will bring strong winds, rain showers and the snow line will drop to 500 meters during the night," Ohms predicts a change in the weather.
Snow cover on Friday morning
But over the course of today, Wednesday, the sun should come out more and more. And Thursday is also set to be relatively sunny. "In the morning, the weather will be friendly, at least temporarily. In the afternoon, we can expect more clouds and the next disturbance will move through the country," says the expert. On Friday morning, there could be a blanket of snow even at lower altitudes. "Up to five centimetres are possible in the Inner Salzkammergut. In the north of the country, however, it will only be one to two centimetres. That will be the end of the snowfall for a long time," explains meteorologist Ohms.
Temperatures below average
After Friday becomes the coldest day of the week with minus one to plus two degrees, temperatures will climb back into the plus range everywhere at the weekend - even in the mountains. Speaking of mountains: it has been too warm there so far in November. In the lowlands, however, it has been too cold due to the fog. And that's why November could be the first month in 17 months in which the temperature is below the long-term average.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
