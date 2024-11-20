Vorteilswelt
Focus on childcare

When the country makes an effort for young children

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 09:15

To mark World Children's Day on November 20, the vast country wants to put the spotlight once again on the little ones. And to ensure they are well looked after with a multi-million euro childcare offensive. But this is also attracting criticism.

International Children's Day on November 20 is all about children. In order to focus on the well-being of children, the rights and needs of the little ones will be highlighted this Wednesday. The blue-yellow childcare offensive across the country shows just how important good care is, especially for the youngest members of the family. A lot of money has been earmarked for this - a total of 750 million euros by 2027.

By 2026, 615 new kindergarten groups and 250 new daycare groups are to be created.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Landeshauptfrau von Niederösterreich

"The expansion of childcare is a major effort on the part of the federal government, state and local authorities," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. Since September, 249 new kindergarten groups and 32 daycare groups have opened in this country. 93 percent of the municipalities have childcare places for two-year-olds. In addition, 418 groups have been funded since the beginning of the previous year.

At 36.3 percent, the attendance rate for under-threes is above the national average of 34.9 percent.

Christiane Teschl- Hofmeister, Familienlandesrätin

"No other federal state has expanded its childcare provision as extensively as Lower Austria in recent months," says Teschl-Hofmeister. In addition to high-quality childcare places, this is also a driver for the regional construction industry and secure jobs. And the state is also prepared for future staffing requirements, as more teachers have been recruited to the state service in the past two years than are currently needed.

Numerous measures implemented
For the Lower Austrian Family Association, however, today is an opportunity to voice criticism. After all, the Convention on the Rights of the Child stipulates that the best interests of the child must be taken into account and parental rights respected. Parents are primarily responsible for the child's upbringing and development, and real freedom of choice is needed here.

"It doesn't seem appropriate to me to celebrate the expansion of childcare for younger and younger children as a success. Isn't this more about the interests of the economy, which needs workers?" Peter Pitzinger, head of the Family Association of the Diocese of St. Pölten, raises the question of nest warmth.

