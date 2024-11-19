Only jam sandwiches in custody: animal rights activist files charges

The rights of others - such as property and domestic rights - were apparently considered unimportant by animal rights activists in June. They occupied the ÖVP party headquarters in Innsbruck in protest against the keeping of pigs on fully slatted floors. 16 activists from the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) chained themselves to the building, some of them with massive bicycle locks, and could only be carried away after an hour-long police operation. Understanding that such occupations are simply unlawful? Zero!