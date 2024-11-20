Long criminal records
Another time out behind bars for two car thieves
An Austrian and his Polish accomplice had to answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court in Vorarlberg on Tuesday. They stole cars and crashed them.
Looking at the criminal records of the two defendants, it is clear that prison has long since become a second home for the men. While the Vorarlberg man (41) from the Dornbirn area has 17 previous convictions, the 32-year-old Pole has a whopping 27. The two met last summer at Dornbirn railroad station. "By chance though", as they claim. Three days later, the duo used the abundant criminal energy they shared, broke into various car dealerships in Dornbirn Schwefel, stole vehicle keys from the offices and then helped themselves to various cars, which ended up as scrap heaps.
For example, a VW Tiguan, which ended up on a joyride to the Pole's alleged girlfriend. Likewise a BMW 330, which ended up in a ditch in Hohenems. When the police arrived, it was the end of the line for the two car thieves, who were then remanded in custody. At the trial on Tuesday, the serious criminals admitted to the crimes. However, they claim that they can hardly remember what happened due to their heavy intoxication at the time.
However, there was one thing neither of them had intended to do - steal cars. "We just wanted to go for a drive and then bring the vehicles back," they claim. Judge Marco Mazzia sees things differently: "You only have to look at their criminal records to see the opposite." The council sentenced the duo to two years in prison each for commercial aggravated theft by burglary. Porsche Bank's claims are referred to the civil courts. The 41-year-old from Vorarlberg asked for three days to think things over. The 32-year-old Pole accepted the verdict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
