Another time out behind bars for two car thieves

Looking at the criminal records of the two defendants, it is clear that prison has long since become a second home for the men. While the Vorarlberg man (41) from the Dornbirn area has 17 previous convictions, the 32-year-old Pole has a whopping 27. The two met last summer at Dornbirn railroad station. "By chance though", as they claim. Three days later, the duo used the abundant criminal energy they shared, broke into various car dealerships in Dornbirn Schwefel, stole vehicle keys from the offices and then helped themselves to various cars, which ended up as scrap heaps.