Strike planned: How well off are civil servants really?

But what about the civil service in Austria? Are they right to demand salary increases? If we compare the incomes of public servants with blue-collar and white-collar workers in the private sector, one thing is clear: blue-collar workers earn the least at an average of EUR 39,248 per year (data from Statistics Austria from 2022). Salaried employees in the private sector have a gross annual income of 67,663 euros, while civil servants earn 60,419 euros. However, these statistics should be treated with caution. This is because neither age nor qualifications were taken into account. The fact that civil servants are on average more than five years older than the rest of the workforce shows that there is significantly more money to be earned in the private sector. This is also reflected in the following sample calculation: