Wild dress rehearsal for new Formula 1 race director

Wittich's successor will be Rui Marques. The Portuguese was previously responsible for Formula 2 and Formula 3. He completed his dress rehearsal for the premier class in Las Vegas last weekend at the 71st edition of the famous Macau Grand Prix on the Guia Circuit. And things really got down to business there. Heavy rain and accidents caused numerous interruptions and safety car deployments. The races on the narrow street circuit, also known in motorsport circles as "Monaco on steroids", are notorious for their many crashes. An extremely turbulent and tough working weekend for the new F1 race director.