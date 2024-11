Macron eagerly shakes hands with Putin diplomat

The French head of state takes to the podium at the photo opportunity on the sidelines of the summit of the 20 leading industrialized and emerging nations. The summit participants had already positioned themselves in three rows in front of the Sugar Loaf Mountain for the camera. Suddenly, Macron approaches the Kremlin chief diplomat and extends his hand. Lavrov returns the friendly gesture. The two exchange a few sentences, content: unknown. Then Macron moves on again.