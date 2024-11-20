More police officers in the fight against hooligans in the city

Additional police patrols

An initial assessment has now been made: "The regular presence of the security forces at the station and in the city center is having an effect," the mayor is convinced. The law enforcement task force to combat juvenile delinquency is setting up priority campaigns in Wiener Neustadt every week. Every Saturday evening, additional police patrols patrol Herrengasse, and foot patrols are on the move in the city center every day - the latter have clocked up 759 hours since the end of August.