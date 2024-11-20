Increased controls
More police officers in the fight against hooligans in the city
Passers-by were mobbed by loitering youths. Hooligans gave free rein to their destructive rage in the city center. Fists often flew around the train station. Then Wiener Neustadt cracked down - the city and police decided to take tougher action against the troublemakers. Are the measures taken having an effect?
Rising numbers of violent incidents and acts of vandalism fueled a security debate in Wiener Neustadt in the spring. SPÖ deputy mayor Rainer Spenger vehemently demanded the reopening of a police station in the area of the train station. City leader Klaus Schneeberger (ÖVP), meanwhile, backed his party colleague Gerhard Karner. A package of police measures was agreed with the Minister of the Interior in the summer.
"Nip it in the bud!"
Schneeberger issued a clear motto: "We will not tolerate any criminal tendencies in our city and will therefore nip them in the bud!" It was decided to reinforce the steps already taken in previous years - protection zones in parks, emergency call points at the train station, video surveillance of the "party zone" in Herrengasse - by increasing police presence.
Additional police patrols
An initial assessment has now been made: "The regular presence of the security forces at the station and in the city center is having an effect," the mayor is convinced. The law enforcement task force to combat juvenile delinquency is setting up priority campaigns in Wiener Neustadt every week. Every Saturday evening, additional police patrols patrol Herrengasse, and foot patrols are on the move in the city center every day - the latter have clocked up 759 hours since the end of August.
Security in the city center and at the train station is and remains a key issue for us. The first important steps have been taken, but more must follow.
Klaus Schneeberger, Bürgermeister von Wiener Neustadt
Checks in pubs
Pubs in the city center also became the focus of surveillance. "There are stricter controls with a particular focus on youth protection, trade regulations and security," says the town hall. In addition, there is also an increased presence of the city's public order service, including checks on e-scooters and bicycles in the pedestrian zones. There have recently been more than 40 warnings and reports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
