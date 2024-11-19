Case in front of kindergarten
Man set up Christmas tree without permission – fine
A man (53) has now been fined 3000 euros for putting up a Christmas tree in front of a kindergarten in Hamburg. The reason: the tree store operator had not obtained permission from the management. The management did not want to have a tree and reported him for trespassing.
The incident took place last year. Florian Schröder wanted to make kindergarten children happy and placed the Christmas tree in front of the facility in Hamburg's Lokstedt district in a cloak-and-dagger operation - decorated and with presents.
However, he had not taken the kindergarten management into account. According to the "Bild" report, they promptly called the police and reported Schröder for trespassing. The case ended up in court.
Management had deliberately not put up a tree
According to the report, the management had deliberately not put up a tree and had not approved of it being entered or erected. The kindergarten had actually sent out an email to the parents at the time, stating the following: "We decided against it as a team because we don't want to exclude any child and their faith - in the spirit of religious freedom."
Schröder, who runs the online store pflanzmich.de, countered in court that the manager had said she had nothing against Christmas trees, but could not implement all traditions. "We wanted to make children happy at Christmas time and that's why we're now (...) in court. For us, a Christmas tree and shining children's eyes are not a criminal offense, but a sign of hope."
The lawyers at Hamburg District Court took a different view and sentenced the man to a fine of 3,000 euros. As Schröder has lodged an appeal, the Hamburg district court will hear the case on Tuesday.
