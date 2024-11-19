Concern about financing
Gewessler criticizes lack of inclusion at COP29
Austria's Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) believes that private individuals also have a duty to help finance efforts to avert the climate catastrophe. She also complains that the UN World Climate Conference "is not as inclusive as it should be." In Azerbaijan, for example, protests by NGOs and human rights organizations are hardly possible.
Singing, clapping your hands or clapping your thighs, for example, are not allowed. The environmental organization Greenpeace therefore resorted to humming together.
Among those attending from Austria are Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, Energy and Climate Protection Spokesperson Lukas Hammer and MEP Lena Schilling (all Greens). Speeches by ministers in plenary may not exceed three minutes and should traditionally be sent to the COP Presidency in advance. This is to prevent excessive criticism of the host country Azerbaijan and the negotiation process.
Public money alone is not enough
Gewessler nevertheless spoke briefly about the lack of inclusion. She also pointed out that this year would once again break the previous heat record. "There is almost nowhere left that is not affected by the devastating effects of the climate crisis." In order to achieve a climate-neutral society, not only public funds are required, but private companies must also be held accountable.
Poorer countries in particular need support in dealing with extreme climate conditions. "Our discussions here must be a starting point for a much bigger change that goes beyond what we traditionally think of as international climate finance."
The minister also reaffirmed once again the move away from fossil fuels, which Greenpeace Austria expressed its delight about in a press release. "At the same time, Austria and the EU must finally make bold concessions when it comes to much-needed climate financing. The financing requirement is in the trillions, and the focus must clearly be on public financing - this is the only way to make the climate conference in Baku a success," said Jasmin Duregger from Greenpeace Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.